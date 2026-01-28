Valencia Basket Faces Tense Euroleague Match Amid Security Concerns
Valencia Basket will play a Euroleague game against Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Roig Arena with spectators. Despite security recommendations to play behind closed doors due to Israel-Palestine tensions, Valencia opted for an open venue after discussions, focusing on fans' rights and maintaining competitive balance.
Valencia Basket is set to host a Euroleague game against Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Roig Arena, marking the first game against an Israeli team in Spain this season held with spectators. This comes despite police recommendations to hold the match behind closed doors amid ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions.
Unlike other Spanish teams, which have opted to play in empty arenas, Valencia made its decision after weeks of talks with the government. In a statement, Valencia Basket emphasized its commitment to taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.
The club aims to safeguard the rights of its 11,500 season ticket holders, who are allowed entry, and avoid competitive disadvantages from empty stands. Valencia encourages its fans to become the 'sixth player' and demonstrate that a sporting event can proceed without incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
United Front: Denmark and Europe's Arctic Security Concerns
Limited access restored to Syria’s Al Hol camp amid security concerns
Bangladesh Replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup Due to Security Concerns
Controversy Unfolds: Bangladesh Withdraws from ICC T20 World Cup Over Security Concerns
Security Concerns: Bangladesh Replaced by Scotland for T20 World Cup