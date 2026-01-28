Left Menu

Valencia Basket Faces Tense Euroleague Match Amid Security Concerns

Valencia Basket will play a Euroleague game against Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Roig Arena with spectators. Despite security recommendations to play behind closed doors due to Israel-Palestine tensions, Valencia opted for an open venue after discussions, focusing on fans' rights and maintaining competitive balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:23 IST
Valencia Basket Faces Tense Euroleague Match Amid Security Concerns

Valencia Basket is set to host a Euroleague game against Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Roig Arena, marking the first game against an Israeli team in Spain this season held with spectators. This comes despite police recommendations to hold the match behind closed doors amid ongoing Israel-Palestine tensions.

Unlike other Spanish teams, which have opted to play in empty arenas, Valencia made its decision after weeks of talks with the government. In a statement, Valencia Basket emphasized its commitment to taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.

The club aims to safeguard the rights of its 11,500 season ticket holders, who are allowed entry, and avoid competitive disadvantages from empty stands. Valencia encourages its fans to become the 'sixth player' and demonstrate that a sporting event can proceed without incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026