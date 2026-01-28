Record-Breaking Transfers Transform Global Football in 2025

In a landmark year for global football, 2025 witnessed a record-breaking 24,558 international transfers in men's football, with spending soaring to $13.08 billion, as revealed by FIFA's Global Transfer Report. This marks a 7% increase over 2024, establishing a new high in transfer activity.

Among the year's prominent transactions, German midfielder Florian Wirtz's transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Premier League champions Liverpool stood out, closing at a guaranteed 100 million pounds. Other notable moves included Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool and Jhon Duran's shift to Al-Nassr.

Women's football continued its upward trajectory with 2,440 transfers, culminating in an 80% increase in spending at $28.6 million. Lizbeth Ovalle's move to Orlando Pride set a women's world-record transfer fee of $1.5 million, highlighting the sector's growing economic impact.

