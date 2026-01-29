Malik Tillman's Champions League Brilliance Secures Leverkusen's Playoff Spot

United States midfielder Malik Tillman was the hero for Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, netting two crucial goals to ensure the team's progress to the Champions League knockout phase. His performance secured a confident 3-0 victory over Villarreal.

The match opened with Tillman scoring an unconventional goal by intercepting a pass in the penalty area, cleverly turning an attempted clearance from Villarreal goalkeeper Arnau Tenas into a score. Tillman, praised for his intelligence and intensity by Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand, showcased his refined skills.

Leverkusen's victory propelled them to 16th in the 36-team standings, guaranteeing a seeded position in Friday's playoffs draw. This strategic advantage offers them home turf in the second leg against either Borussia Dortmund or Olympiakos, with the playoffs set for February 17 to 25.

