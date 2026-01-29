Left Menu

Dembélé's Dismal Night: PSG and Newcastle's Champions League Stalemate

Ousmane Dembélé missed a penalty and a key scoring chance as PSG drew 1-1 with Newcastle in the Champions League. Both teams failed to secure a top-eight finish, entering playoffs instead. Nick Pope saved Dembélé's penalty, with goals from Vitinha and Joe Willock sealing the draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:37 IST
Dembélé's Dismal Night: PSG and Newcastle's Champions League Stalemate
  • Country:
  • France

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé faced a challenging night, as Paris Saint-Germain ended in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday. Dembélé missed an early penalty and a close-range chance, contributing to the team's failure to clinch a top-eight finish.

The match began with PSG being awarded a penalty in the opening minute, after Bradley Barcola's play resulted in a handball by Lewis Miley. Despite the seemingly accidental foul, the referee awarded the spot-kick following a video review. Dembélé's attempt was thwarted by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, who made a remarkable save.

Vitinha gave PSG the lead in the eighth minute, only for Joe Willock to equalize for Newcastle in first-half stoppage time. The draw leaves both teams entering the playoffs to vie for a place in the last 16 of the competition.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026