Dembélé's Dismal Night: PSG and Newcastle's Champions League Stalemate

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé faced a challenging night, as Paris Saint-Germain ended in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday. Dembélé missed an early penalty and a close-range chance, contributing to the team's failure to clinch a top-eight finish.

The match began with PSG being awarded a penalty in the opening minute, after Bradley Barcola's play resulted in a handball by Lewis Miley. Despite the seemingly accidental foul, the referee awarded the spot-kick following a video review. Dembélé's attempt was thwarted by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, who made a remarkable save.

Vitinha gave PSG the lead in the eighth minute, only for Joe Willock to equalize for Newcastle in first-half stoppage time. The draw leaves both teams entering the playoffs to vie for a place in the last 16 of the competition.