Manpreet Singh's Surprising Omission from Indian Hockey Probables

In a surprising move, Hockey India has announced its list of 33 probables for the upcoming senior men's national coaching camp, and former captain Manpreet Singh is conspicuously absent. Known for his influential midfield play and leadership, Singh's exclusion marks the first in 15 years, raising eyebrows across the hockey community.

Manpreet Singh, who is on the brink of equalling the record for the most appearances by an Indian player, won two Olympic bronze medals during his illustrious career. Yet, he won't feature in the preparations for the FIH Pro League season scheduled in Rourkela next month. The camp runs from February 1 to 7, leading up to India's matches against Belgium and Argentina.

Foreign coach Craig Fulton stated that the decision to rotate players comes at a crucial juncture in the busy schedule of Indian hockey, which includes significant events like the World Cup and Asian Games later this year. While seasoned players take a break, promising talents such as Princedeep Singh and Poovanna Chandura Boby have been given an opportunity to shine, as India aims to enhance its roster for future competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)