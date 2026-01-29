Left Menu

Manpreet Singh's Surprising Omission from Indian Hockey Probables

Former Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh is notably absent from the probables list for India's national coaching camp ahead of the FIH Pro League. This marks the first exclusion in 15 years for the 33-year-old veteran. The decision comes alongside other changes in the team lineup for the upcoming matches.

Updated: 29-01-2026 15:59 IST
Manpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, Hockey India has announced its list of 33 probables for the upcoming senior men's national coaching camp, and former captain Manpreet Singh is conspicuously absent. Known for his influential midfield play and leadership, Singh's exclusion marks the first in 15 years, raising eyebrows across the hockey community.

Manpreet Singh, who is on the brink of equalling the record for the most appearances by an Indian player, won two Olympic bronze medals during his illustrious career. Yet, he won't feature in the preparations for the FIH Pro League season scheduled in Rourkela next month. The camp runs from February 1 to 7, leading up to India's matches against Belgium and Argentina.

Foreign coach Craig Fulton stated that the decision to rotate players comes at a crucial juncture in the busy schedule of Indian hockey, which includes significant events like the World Cup and Asian Games later this year. While seasoned players take a break, promising talents such as Princedeep Singh and Poovanna Chandura Boby have been given an opportunity to shine, as India aims to enhance its roster for future competitions.

