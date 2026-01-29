Left Menu

Aryan Dutt: Ready to Face India's Cricket Titans on Home Soil

Aryan Dutt, the Netherlands all-rounder, prepares for cricketing challenges in India. He anticipates matches against Namibia and India in February 2025, relishing the opportunity and the chance to perform in front of family in New Delhi. Despite past mediocre performances, he's focused on playing at his best.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:00 IST
Aryan Dutt, a rising star from the Netherlands cricket team, is eagerly marking February 10 and 18 on his calendar for significant matches in India. The all-rounder is set to face off against Namibia and then India in February 2025, with games slated for New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Dutt is undeniably excited to return to India, especially given the backdrop of cricket fervor in the country. With his family expected to watch his performance in New Delhi, the cricketer is looking forward to a memorable outing.

Even though his last World Cup appearance in the nation did not yield standout results, Dutt is optimistic about improving upon his previous performances. Despite limited international play since 2025, he remains hopeful that training sessions and upcoming practice matches against Zimbabwe and Australia in Colombo will sharpen his skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

