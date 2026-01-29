Left Menu

Elina Svitolina: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Ukraine's Battle

Elina Svitolina, while saddened by her Australian Open semi-final loss to Aryna Sabalenka, finds solace in representing Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict. Despite geopolitical tensions and a tough match, Svitolina remains grateful for her platform to bring hope to her fellow Ukrainians enduring difficult times.

Updated: 29-01-2026 17:12 IST
Elina Svitolina
  • Country:
  • Australia

Elina Svitolina, despite her semi-final exit at the Australian Open at the hands of Aryna Sabalenka, is choosing positivity over despair. The Ukrainian star feels fortunate to play tennis while her country remains gripped by conflict. Her defeat came with a 6-2 6-3 loss to Sabalenka, amidst the backdrop of geopolitical strife.

Post-match, Svitolina refrained from directly naming Sabalenka but expressed disappointment at missing out on a Grand Slam final at 31. She emphasizes the importance of representing Ukraine in Melbourne Park with dignity, using her platform to support compatriots suffering due to the war.

Svitolina remains encouraged by the support she receives from fans in Ukraine, acknowledging the emotional exchange her matches foster. Despite the challenges on court, she relishes the joy she brings to those living in a war-torn reality back home, illustrating sport's unifying power in these dark times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

