Bangladesh Shooting Team To Compete in India Amidst Tensions

In a surprising turn, Bangladesh's shooting team has been cleared to compete in next month's Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi, despite the nation previously withdrawing their cricket team from India due to security concerns.

The cricket team's refusal has cost Bangladesh a place in the Twenty20 World Cup, leading to their replacement by Scotland. The International Cricket Council rejected Bangladesh's request to play their matches in Sri Lanka, citing feasibility issues.

However, Bangladesh's shooting contingent, including athlete Robiul Islam, has received approval to participate in India, demonstrating trust in existing safety protocols. This highlights the differing approaches within Bangladeshi sports bodies to international competitions amid political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)