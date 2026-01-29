Champions League Knockout Drama: Teams Battling for Glory

The knockout phase of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League has crystallized, with 24 teams advancing to the critical rounds of Europe's top club competition. Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munchen, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Sporting CP, and Tottenham have bypassed the knockout play-offs to enter directly into the Round of 16 by clinching the top spots in their respective groups.

Conversely, 16 teams are set to clash in the knockout play-offs for the coveted remaining spots in the Round of 16. The teams lined up for this intense duel include Atalanta, Atletico de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Bodø/Glimt, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter Milan, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco, Newcastle United, Olympiacos, Paris Saint-Germain, Qarabag, and Real Madrid. Notably, prominent clubs such as Ajax, Athletic Club, and Napoli are out of the competition at this phase.

The knockout play-offs are slated for February 17/18 and 24/25, 2026, with the Round of 16 scheduled for March. The quarter-finals will commence in early April, followed by the semi-finals in late April and early May. The season will crescendo with the final in Budapest on May 30, where the continental crown will be contested. In recent action, Benfica's decisive 4-2 home win against Real Madrid highlighted matchday 8, while Arsenal maintained their perfect run with a 3-2 victory over Kairat. Liverpool, led by Alexis Mac Allister's brace, routed Qarabag 6-0, reinforcing their position on the leaderboard.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain managed a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at home. Barcelona overcame a first-half deficit to defeat Copenhagen 4-1, and Chelsea survived a tightly contested match against Napoli, finishing 3-2. Manchester City eased past Galatasaray, Tottenham bested Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0, and Inter Milan overpowered Borussia Dortmund. Monaco and Juventus played to a stalemate, while Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge each secured emphatic 3-0 wins over Villarreal and Marseille, respectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)