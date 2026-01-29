Lamine Yamal Shines in Barcelona's Triumph Over Copenhagen
Lamine Yamal's stellar performance led Barcelona to a 4-1 victory against Copenhagen, securing a top-eight finish in the Champions League league phase. With an assist and goal, Yamal was pivotal in Barcelona's comeback, earning the man of the match title and displaying remarkable quality.
Lamine Yamal played a key role in Barcelona's thrilling comeback victory against Copenhagen in the Champions League, contributing a vital assist and a goal.
The Catalan club's 4-1 win secured a top-eight league finish, ensuring a round of 16 placement. Yamal, voted man of the match, described the triumph as a dream come true.
Copenhagen took an early lead with Viktor Dadason's goal, but Yamal's brilliance turned the tide, leading to decisive contributions from teammates Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.
