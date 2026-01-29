Lamine Yamal Shines in Barcelona's Triumph Over Copenhagen

Lamine Yamal played a key role in Barcelona's thrilling comeback victory against Copenhagen in the Champions League, contributing a vital assist and a goal.

The Catalan club's 4-1 win secured a top-eight league finish, ensuring a round of 16 placement. Yamal, voted man of the match, described the triumph as a dream come true.

Copenhagen took an early lead with Viktor Dadason's goal, but Yamal's brilliance turned the tide, leading to decisive contributions from teammates Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.