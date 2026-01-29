Napoli's Chance to Steady the Ship Amid Injury Crisis

Following their Champions League exit, Napoli's season faces turbulence with a growing list of injuries and a widening gap to Serie A leaders Inter Milan. Saturday's face-off against Fiorentina could provide a much-needed reset.

Despite a less-hectic schedule after a 3-2 loss to Chelsea, Napoli's coach, Antonio Conte, confronts absence issues, including key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano. Conte, emphasizing resilience, aims to recover from their nine-point deficit to Inter.

In the broader Serie A landscape, Fiorentina and other teams like Milan and Roma, also grapple with their standings and injuries, strategizing for their upcoming matches. The challenges ahead present opportunities for clubs to reassess strategies and ambitions.

