Sabalenka's Dominance: A Journey to Her Fourth Australian Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka advances to her fourth consecutive Australian Open final, overpowering Elina Svitolina. Despite a point penalty for hindrance, Sabalenka secured her position to face Elena Rybakina. The match highlights included a dramatic ending for Rybakina against Jessica Pegula, with both Sabalenka and Svitolina on remarkable 10-match winning streaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Aryna Sabalenka stormed into her fourth consecutive Australian Open final by besting Elina Svitolina with scores of 6-2, 6-3. Despite a point penalty for hindrance, Sabalenka showcased dominance, setting up a much-anticipated rematch against Elena Rybakina—a repeat of the 2023 final.

Elena Rybakina also advanced after defeating Jessica Pegula in a high-tension semifinal. Rybakina clinched victory despite Pegula's rally, reminiscent of her past flashbacks. Rybakina expressed excitement for the final, aiming for improved serves to claim the title.

The upcoming final sees both players on substantial winning streaks. Sabalenka's performance underscores her formidable presence in women's tennis, aiming for a third Australian Open title in four years amidst challenges, including a controversial hindrance call.

(With inputs from agencies.)

