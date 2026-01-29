Rybakina Triumphs: Reaches Australian Open Final!
Elena Rybakina battled past Jessica Pegula with a 6-3, 7-6(7) victory to secure her spot in the Australian Open final. She will face Aryna Sabalenka in the championship match on Saturday.
Elena Rybakina displayed remarkable skill and determination on Thursday as she defeated Jessica Pegula with scores of 6-3, 7-6(7), advancing to the Australian Open final.
The thrilling semifinal match showcased Rybakina's tenacity, particularly in the closely contested tiebreaker of the second set.
Rybakina is set to face Aryna Sabalenka in the final showdown on Saturday, promising an exciting battle for the title.
