Sabalenka and Rybakina Set for Epic Australian Open Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Elina Svitolina to reach her fourth consecutive Australian Open final. She will face Elena Rybakina, who overcame Jessica Pegula, in a rematch of the 2023 final. Despite geopolitical tensions, Sabalenka's powerful display secured her place in another Melbourne finale.

Updated: 29-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:53 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has secured her place in the Australian Open final for the fourth consecutive time with a decisive victory over Elina Svitolina, winning 6-2, 6-3. The match bore the shadow of geopolitical tensions as Svitolina sought to bring hope to Ukraine amidst continued struggles.

Sabalenka's dominant performance ensures her a shot at a third trophy from Melbourne Park, where she will face familiar adversary Elena Rybakina. Rybakina won her semi-final against American Jessica Pegula with a score of 6-3, 7-6, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch of the 2023 final.

The competition heated up as Rybakina exhibited her trademark power, overcoming a defiant Pegula in a match that tested both players' resolve. Sabalenka expressed her joy at reaching the final yet remained focused on completing her mission at her preferred hunting ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

