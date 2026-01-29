Aryna Sabalenka has secured her place in the Australian Open final for the fourth consecutive time with a decisive victory over Elina Svitolina, winning 6-2, 6-3. The match bore the shadow of geopolitical tensions as Svitolina sought to bring hope to Ukraine amidst continued struggles.

Sabalenka's dominant performance ensures her a shot at a third trophy from Melbourne Park, where she will face familiar adversary Elena Rybakina. Rybakina won her semi-final against American Jessica Pegula with a score of 6-3, 7-6, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch of the 2023 final.

The competition heated up as Rybakina exhibited her trademark power, overcoming a defiant Pegula in a match that tested both players' resolve. Sabalenka expressed her joy at reaching the final yet remained focused on completing her mission at her preferred hunting ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)