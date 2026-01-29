India begin mixed disability T20 series with win over England

Left Menu

India made a strong start to the five-match mixed disability T20 series against England with a seven-wicket victory here on Thursday. England captain Callum Flynn set the early tempo with an aggressive 26 off 16 balls, while Lian OBrien anchored the innings with a composed 55 off 41 deliveries, striking four boundaries and three sixes.

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:51 IST
India made a strong start to the five-match mixed disability T20 series against England with a seven-wicket victory here on Thursday. Put in, England put up a competitive 173 for five in their allotted 20 overs. In response, India chased down the target in 18.5 overs. England captain Callum Flynn set the early tempo with an aggressive 26 off 16 balls, while Lian O'Brien anchored the innings with a composed 55 off 41 deliveries, striking four boundaries and three sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Angus Grant Brown added valuable runs in the latter half, scoring a fluent 53 off 34 balls to ensure England crossed the 170-run mark. India's bowlers maintained discipline during key phases of the innings. Akash Singh and Vivek Kumar picked up important wickets at crucial moments, preventing England from building sustained partnerships and keeping the target within reach.

