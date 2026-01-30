FACTBOX-Soccer-List of teams qualified for the Europa League knockout phase
List of teams which have qualified for the next round of the Europa League after the league phase concluded on Thursday, ranked by table position: Directly to round of 16:
1. Olympique Lyonnais (France) 2. Aston Villa (England)
3. Midtjylland (Denmark) 4. Real Betis (Spain)
5. Porto (Portugal) 6. Braga (Portugal)
7. Freiburg (Germany) 8. AS Roma (Italy)
Knockout phase play-off places (seeded) 9. Genk (Belgium)
10. Bologna (Italy) 11. VfB Stuttgart (Germany)
12. Ferencvaros (Hungary) 13. Nottingham Forest (England)
14. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 15. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
16. Celta Vigo (Spain) Knockout phase play-off places (unseeded)
17. PAOK (Greece) 18. Lille (France)
19. Fenerbahce (Turkey) 20. Panathinaikos (Greece)
21. Celtic (Scotland) 22. Ludogorets (Bulgaria)
23. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 24. SK Brann (Norway) (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)
