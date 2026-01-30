FACTBOX-Soccer-List of teams qualified for the Europa League knockout phase   

List of teams which ‌have qualified for the next round ⁠of the Europa League after the league phase concluded on ​Thursday, ranked by table ‍position: Directly to round of 16:

1. Olympique Lyonnais (France) 2. Aston Villa (England)

3. Midtjylland (Denmark) 4. ⁠Real ‌Betis (Spain)

5. ⁠Porto (Portugal) 6. Braga (Portugal)

7. Freiburg (Germany) 8. AS Roma (Italy)

Knockout ‍phase play-off places (seeded) 9. Genk (Belgium)

10. Bologna (Italy) 11. ​VfB Stuttgart (Germany)

12. Ferencvaros (Hungary) 13. Nottingham ⁠Forest (England)

14. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 15. Red ⁠Star Belgrade (Serbia)

16. Celta Vigo (Spain) Knockout phase play-off places (unseeded)

17. PAOK (Greece) 18. ⁠Lille (France)

19. Fenerbahce (Turkey) 20. Panathinaikos (Greece)

21. Celtic (Scotland) 22. Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

23. ⁠Dinamo ‌Zagreb (Croatia) 24. SK Brann (Norway) (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; ⁠editing by Clare ‍Fallon)

