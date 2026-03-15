Cricket Excellence Celebrated: Gill and Mandhana Shine at BCCI Naman Awards 2026

In a star-studded ceremony, Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana were lauded as the Best International Cricketers at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, reflecting their extraordinary form in the 2024–2025 cricket season.

Gill clinched the Polly Umrigar Award again, while Mandhana took home the accolade for the fifth time. Cricket legends Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj were honored with the prestigious Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, highlighting their immense contribution to Indian cricket over the years.

The event also celebrated India's numerous cricketing successes, including victories in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and other World Championships. Closer to the domestic scene, talented players like Shafali Varma, Ira Jadhav, Harsh Dubey, and Ayush Mhatre were recognized for exceptional performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)