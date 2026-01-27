Delhi Capitals Elect to Field Against Gujarat Giants in WPL

In an exciting Women's Premier League match on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Giants.

Delhi Capitals maintained their previous lineup, while Gujarat Giants made a change by introducing Georgia Wareham in place of the unwell Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

The teams for the match were announced, featuring key players like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues for Delhi, and Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney for Gujarat.

