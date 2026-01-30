Left Menu

Barcelona midfielder Fermín López to extend contract through 2031

Barcelona and breakout midfielder Fermn Lpez have agreed to extend his contract through June 2031, the Spanish club said Friday. Fermn was close to a move to Chelsea last summer, but stayed at Barcelona and has remained a versatile member of Hansi Flicks side thanks to his scoring instinct.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:50 IST
Barcelona and breakout midfielder Fermín López have agreed to extend his contract through June 2031, the Spanish club said Friday. The 22-year-old Fermín is one of the club's top young talents, along with Lamine Yamal and Pedri González. Fermín was close to a move to Chelsea last summer, but stayed at Barcelona and has remained a versatile member of Hansi Flick's side thanks to his scoring instinct. He has netted 10 goals this season, including five in the Champions League, along with making 11 assists despite not always starting. Barcelona called the new deal with Fermín a ''strategic decision.'' Fermín joined Barcelona when he was 13. His previous contract was to expire in 2029. Fermín has only made five appearances for Spain but is expected to be part of its World Cup team this summer.

