ICC Legal Tangle Looms Over Pakistan-India T20 Clash
The ICC has warned the PCB about potential legal action from broadcasters JioStar and financial penalties owing to Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India. The decision, influenced by government directives, risks breaching contracts and disrupts longstanding cricket engagements.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a stern warning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding potential legal repercussions from official broadcasters JioStar due to Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India. The game, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, was abandoned based on directives from the Pakistani government, although no official reasoning has been communicated to the ICC.
A spokesperson from the PCB revealed concerns about possible financial penalties and a lawsuit from JioStar, who view the boycott as a violation of their contract with the ICC. Additionally, the threat of withheld annual revenue shares, amounting to USD 35 million, looms over the board if the situation remains unresolved.
Amidst these challenges, there is speculation that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, leveraging his position as a politician, may redirect his stance post-election in Bangladesh, hoping that political changes might influence the current sports impasse. However, failure to address the issue could result in Pakistan facing isolation from major global cricket events.
