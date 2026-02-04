Left Menu

Olympic Athlete Influencers Propel Sports to Gen Z

The International Olympic Committee's updated social media rules have empowered athletes to become influential figures online, especially on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This development, ahead of the Milano Cortina Games, seeks to engage Gen Z audiences who favor short-form content over traditional television broadcasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Olympic Committee's relaxed social media rules are ushering in a new era of athlete influencers, particularly as the Milano Cortina Games approach. Delegations and competitors are eager to connect with the next generation of fans.

Cortina d'Ampezzo made history in 1956 by becoming the first Olympics broadcast to a multi-nation audience. Now, short-form videos on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube reign in capturing the attention of the coveted Gen Z demographic.

The IOC's decision to lift restrictions on athletes' social media posts for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris enables athletes to tell their stories in authentic ways, expanding their reach and connection to fans. This shift reflects the fragmented media consumption patterns of younger audiences who turn to digital platforms for entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

