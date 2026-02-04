Olympic Athlete Influencers Propel Sports to Gen Z

The International Olympic Committee's relaxed social media rules are ushering in a new era of athlete influencers, particularly as the Milano Cortina Games approach. Delegations and competitors are eager to connect with the next generation of fans.

Cortina d'Ampezzo made history in 1956 by becoming the first Olympics broadcast to a multi-nation audience. Now, short-form videos on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube reign in capturing the attention of the coveted Gen Z demographic.

The IOC's decision to lift restrictions on athletes' social media posts for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris enables athletes to tell their stories in authentic ways, expanding their reach and connection to fans. This shift reflects the fragmented media consumption patterns of younger audiences who turn to digital platforms for entertainment.

