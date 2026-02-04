Left Menu

Afghan Duo Dominates with Stunning Centuries in U-19 World Cup Semifinal

Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai each scored remarkable centuries, propelling Afghanistan to a formidable 310/4 against India in the U-19 World Cup semifinal. While Faisal hit 110 off 93 balls, Niazai remained unbeaten on 101, showcasing formidable batting skills that challenged the Indian bowlers.

Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai made waves with their exceptional centuries, leading Afghanistan to an impressive 310 for four against top contenders India in the U-19 World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Faisal was the top-scorer with a scintillating 110 off 93 balls, while Niazai shone brightly, remaining not out on 101 from 86 deliveries. Despite efforts by the Indian bowlers, Afghanistan's batting order held strong.

The opening stand of Osman Sadat and Khalid Ahmadzai set a stable foundation with 53 runs, before India managed a breakthrough. However, the steady base allowed Afghanistan to capitalise, with Faisal and Niazai's partnership forming the backbone of a challenging total.

