Public Enemy Reimagines Hit for Female Athletes

The iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy has teamed up with Olympians to reimagine one of their 1990s hits, honoring female athletes as the Milano Cortina Winter Games begin. The group transformed the title and lyrics of 'He Got Game,' initially written for a Spike Lee movie in 1998, into 'She Got Game.' This new track was released on Wednesday.

Public Enemy, founded by Flavor Flav, a noted supporter of the Olympics and women's sports, released the song. Flavor Flav has backed the 2024 U.S. women's Olympic water polo team, as well as the U.S. bobsled and skeleton teams competing in the Milano Cortina Games this month.

Flavor Flav dedicated the song to all girls and women who compete fiercely. Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel contributed to the recording, while members of the U.S. Olympic women's water polo team lent their voices. Basketball star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson also featured. Proceeds from 'She Got Game,' which begins with segments from a Gloria Steinem speech, will go to Women's Sports Foundation and the Black Music Action Coalition Female Fund.

