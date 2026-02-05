Left Menu

Public Enemy Reimagines Hit for Female Athletes

Public Enemy has reimagined their 1990s hit 'He Got Game' into 'She Got Game.' The track celebrates female athletes, featuring Olympians and stars like Flau'jae Johnson. Released on National Girls and Women's Sports Day, proceeds support women's sports causes and the Black Music Action Coalition Female Fund.

Updated: 05-02-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:06 IST
The iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy has teamed up with Olympians to reimagine one of their 1990s hits, honoring female athletes as the Milano Cortina Winter Games begin. The group transformed the title and lyrics of 'He Got Game,' initially written for a Spike Lee movie in 1998, into 'She Got Game.' This new track was released on Wednesday.

Public Enemy, founded by Flavor Flav, a noted supporter of the Olympics and women's sports, released the song. Flavor Flav has backed the 2024 U.S. women's Olympic water polo team, as well as the U.S. bobsled and skeleton teams competing in the Milano Cortina Games this month.

Flavor Flav dedicated the song to all girls and women who compete fiercely. Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel contributed to the recording, while members of the U.S. Olympic women's water polo team lent their voices. Basketball star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson also featured. Proceeds from 'She Got Game,' which begins with segments from a Gloria Steinem speech, will go to Women's Sports Foundation and the Black Music Action Coalition Female Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

