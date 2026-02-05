Left Menu

Oh Hyeon-gyu Joins Besiktas for €14 Million

South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Turkish football club Besiktas, transferring from Genk for 14 million euros. Oh, a former Celtic player, will wear the number nine jersey and has scored ten goals in 32 matches for Genk.

Updated: 05-02-2026 04:37 IST
South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu has officially joined Turkish football club Besiktas on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Besiktas announced they'll pay 14 million euros to acquire Oh from Genk, marking a significant addition to their squad.

Oh, a former Celtic forward with six international goals, will don the number nine jersey for his new team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

