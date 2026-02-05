Left Menu

Fredrik Moeller's Unexpected Setback: A Dislocated Dream on Stelvio

Norwegian skier Fredrik Moeller, after a crash on the men's downhill ski training run, is doubtful for the Olympic races at Stelvio slope. Despite securing a gold in Bormio's 2024 World Cup, Moeller suffered a dislocated shoulder and faces slim chances of competing in super-G.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:49 IST
Fredrik Moeller's Unexpected Setback: A Dislocated Dream on Stelvio

Norwegian skier Fredrik Moeller's Olympic aspirations faced a major hurdle after a crash during the men's downhill ski training at Stelvio slope.

Moeller, who clinched a gold medal in the 2024 World Cup in Bormio, was injured and airlifted to a hospital with a dislocated shoulder. The accident has cast doubt on his participation in the upcoming races.

His compatriot, Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, mentioned there's only a slight possibility Moeller will compete in the super-G, expressing admiration if Moeller manages to perform with this injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026