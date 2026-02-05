Fredrik Moeller's Unexpected Setback: A Dislocated Dream on Stelvio

Norwegian skier Fredrik Moeller's Olympic aspirations faced a major hurdle after a crash during the men's downhill ski training at Stelvio slope.

Moeller, who clinched a gold medal in the 2024 World Cup in Bormio, was injured and airlifted to a hospital with a dislocated shoulder. The accident has cast doubt on his participation in the upcoming races.

His compatriot, Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, mentioned there's only a slight possibility Moeller will compete in the super-G, expressing admiration if Moeller manages to perform with this injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)