Fredrik Moeller's Unexpected Setback: A Dislocated Dream on Stelvio
Norwegian skier Fredrik Moeller, after a crash on the men's downhill ski training run, is doubtful for the Olympic races at Stelvio slope. Despite securing a gold in Bormio's 2024 World Cup, Moeller suffered a dislocated shoulder and faces slim chances of competing in super-G.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:49 IST
Norwegian skier Fredrik Moeller's Olympic aspirations faced a major hurdle after a crash during the men's downhill ski training at Stelvio slope.
Moeller, who clinched a gold medal in the 2024 World Cup in Bormio, was injured and airlifted to a hospital with a dislocated shoulder. The accident has cast doubt on his participation in the upcoming races.
His compatriot, Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, mentioned there's only a slight possibility Moeller will compete in the super-G, expressing admiration if Moeller manages to perform with this injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)