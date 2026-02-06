Thrilling Victory: Bengaluru Women Shine with Exceptional Performance

In an impressive showcase of skill and determination, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women emerged victorious in a competitive cricket match. Key performances by Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll propelled the team to a formidable score of 204/4 in 19.4 overs.

Mandhana scored a stellar 87 runs, while Voll added a solid 79, setting a strong foundation for their team's triumph. Crucial contributions came from the lower order as well, ensuring a substantial total.

Effective bowling, particularly by Chinelle Henry, who managed to take two critical wickets, added to Bengaluru Women's dominant display. The match was a testament to the team's teamwork and strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)