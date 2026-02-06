Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Bengaluru Women Shine with Exceptional Performance

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women achieved a notable cricket victory with outstanding performances on the field, especially by Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll, contributing to a total score of 204/4. Adept bowling, particularly by Chinelle Henry, marked a significant impact in the competitive match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:18 IST
Thrilling Victory: Bengaluru Women Shine with Exceptional Performance
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive showcase of skill and determination, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women emerged victorious in a competitive cricket match. Key performances by Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll propelled the team to a formidable score of 204/4 in 19.4 overs.

Mandhana scored a stellar 87 runs, while Voll added a solid 79, setting a strong foundation for their team's triumph. Crucial contributions came from the lower order as well, ensuring a substantial total.

Effective bowling, particularly by Chinelle Henry, who managed to take two critical wickets, added to Bengaluru Women's dominant display. The match was a testament to the team's teamwork and strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

 Global
4
Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026