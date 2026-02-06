Left Menu

Maharashtra Fights Back: Aggressive Push to Eradicate Filariasis by 2030

The Maharashtra health department is intensifying efforts to eradicate lymphatic filariasis in Vidarbha by 2030, with a focus on spreading awareness and administering anti-filarial medicines to over 1.5 million residents in affected districts. This initiative aims to combat the disease's long-term disability impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:16 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra health department is ramping up its campaign against lymphatic filariasis, a disease caused by infected mosquito bites, which continues to be a serious public health issue and a leading cause of long-term disability.

In 2025, Maharashtra registered 28,114 cases of filariasis, predominantly in the Nagpur division. Despite the patients no longer being active carriers, the health department is committed to eradicating the disease by 2030 through Mass Drug Administration (MDA) initiatives.

Dr. Shashikant Shambharkar, addressing a media workshop, stressed the importance of annual anti-filarial medicine consumption as a preventive measure. The World Health Organization will supervise the equitable distribution of medicines across urban and rural areas, ensuring that no individual is denied access.

