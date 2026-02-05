Unexpected Turn of Events at Mumbai Open: Top Seeds Toppled

In a surprising twist at the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, top seeds Rutuja Bhosale from India and Peangtarn Plipuech from Thailand were eliminated during the doubles quarterfinals. They were defeated by Nicole Fossa Huergo and rising star Mananchaya Sawangkaew, who staged an impressive comeback to secure their victory.

The series witnessed another major upset as China's Fangran Tian ousted fourth seed and World No. 135 Hanne Vandewinkel in a tense battle lasting over two hours. Despite losing the first set, Tian displayed remarkable determination to advance to the quarterfinals with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Elsewhere, Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand outshone South Korea's Park So-hyun after a grueling match, securing her place with a decisive 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory. Meanwhile, seventh seed Lilli Tagger swiftly defeated Japan's Eri Shimizu, and ninth seed Tatiana Prozorova dominated Kristiana Sidorova in straight sets.

