Royal Challengers Bangalore Triumphs in WPL Finale

The Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their second Women's Premier League title by defeating the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling finale. Smriti Mandhana's stellar performance, scoring 87 runs off 41 balls, spearheaded the chase. This victory marks RCB as one of the most successful teams alongside Mumbai Indians in WPL history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:08 IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final, securing a six-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The match, marked by impressive performances, saw RCB lifting their second WPL trophy.

With Smriti Mandhana's blistering 87 runs off 41 balls, RCB successfully chased down a target of 204 set by the Delhi Capitals. Georgia Voll provided strong support, contributing 79 in 54 balls during a crucial partnership with Mandhana.

Despite a promising start by Delhi, with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring 57 off 37 balls, RCB dominated the chase, achieving the target with two balls to spare. This victory places RCB alongside Mumbai Indians as one of the most successful teams in WPL history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

