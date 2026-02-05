Left Menu

Showdown in History: DC Versus RCB in WPL Finals

Ahead of the 2026 WPL final, Mithali Raj highlighted Jemimah Rodrigues' strategic shift to conventional shots, boosting DC's hopes. While DC seeks their first title under Jemimah after past disappointments, RCB aims for a WPL-IPL double. Key players and strategic bowling will be decisive in this critical match.

Jemimah Rodrigues. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the 2026 Women's Premier League final approaches, the spotlight is on Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues, whose shift to playing more traditional cricket shots has been pivotal. Former Indian captain Mithali Raj emphasized that this strategic change has allowed Rodrigues to turn around her performance, making her integral to DC's title aspirations against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While DC aims to clinch their maiden franchise title under Jemimah after three unsuccessful attempts, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru seeks to achieve a rare WPL-IPL double victory. Jemimah's recent form, particularly impressive in Vadodara, could be decisive as she heads into the final with 166 runs in five innings.

Mithali Raj also noted potential strategies DC might employ against RCB's Smriti Mandhana, who struggles against off-spin. The use of Sneh Rana and Minnu Mani in the powerplay could prove pivotal, alongside Chinelle Henry's early overs. The final's outcome may hinge on these tactical deployments and key player performances.

