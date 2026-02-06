Mumbai Preps for T20 World Cup 2026: Fans in for a Treat

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), led by President Ajinkya Naik, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure cricket fans have an unforgettable experience at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be the venue for eight matches, including India's opening game against the USA on February 7.

Speaking to ANI, Naik highlighted MCA's commitment to offering affordable tickets and top-class facilities for fans, leveraging its expertise in hosting major cricket events. The association plans to involve former cricket stars and is determined to back Team India throughout the tournament, which India co-hosts with Sri Lanka.

Post their opener against the USA, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India travels to Delhi to face Namibia on February 12, and Sri Lanka for a high-stakes match against Pakistan on February 15, concluding their group phase in Ahmedabad against the Netherlands on February 18. Team India recently showcased their form by defeating South Africa by 30 runs in a warm-up game.

(With inputs from agencies.)