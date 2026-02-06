Left Menu

Mumbai Preps for T20 World Cup 2026: Fans in for a Treat

The Mumbai Cricket Association gears up to provide top-notch facilities for the T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, hosting eight matches including India's opener against the USA. MCA promises affordable tickets, engaging former players, and full support for Team India, co-hosting the event with Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:26 IST
Mumbai Preps for T20 World Cup 2026: Fans in for a Treat
MCA president Ajinkya Naik (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), led by President Ajinkya Naik, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure cricket fans have an unforgettable experience at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be the venue for eight matches, including India's opening game against the USA on February 7.

Speaking to ANI, Naik highlighted MCA's commitment to offering affordable tickets and top-class facilities for fans, leveraging its expertise in hosting major cricket events. The association plans to involve former cricket stars and is determined to back Team India throughout the tournament, which India co-hosts with Sri Lanka.

Post their opener against the USA, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India travels to Delhi to face Namibia on February 12, and Sri Lanka for a high-stakes match against Pakistan on February 15, concluding their group phase in Ahmedabad against the Netherlands on February 18. Team India recently showcased their form by defeating South Africa by 30 runs in a warm-up game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026