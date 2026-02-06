Left Menu

Intense Davis Cup Clash: India's Home Advantage Against Weakened Netherlands

Bengaluru's fast courts are expected to favor India's Dhakshineswar Suresh over Sumit Nagal in the Davis Cup against the Netherlands. With top Dutch players absent, the tie promises a fierce competition. India's doubles prospects strengthen with Yuki Bhambri's return, aiming for a home victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:53 IST
Dhakshineswar Suresh

The fast-playing conditions in Bengaluru's Davis Cup qualifier against the Netherlands are set to favor Dhakshineswar Suresh over India's top singles player, Sumit Nagal. Returning from a hip injury, Nagal's fitness poses a concern, making Suresh's performance crucial in the opening singles matches.

India's chances are buoyed by the Dutch team's weakened lineup due to the absence of top-ranked players, Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp. The home team seeks to exploit this advantage, aiming to replicate last year's historic away victory in Switzerland.

The doubles lineup sees a boost from Yuki Bhambri's return, adding depth alongside N Sriram Balaji. The pair faces Sandre Arends and David Pel, with India targeting the crucial third rubber victory. The contest remains poised for a fiercely competitive outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

