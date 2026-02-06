Left Menu

Jon Hamm Headlines NFL Honors' 15th Anniversary with Flair

Jon Hamm returns to host the NFL Honors for its 15th year, a now-celebrated event during Super Bowl week. The Emmy-winning actor reflects on the show's evolution and highlights its importance in recognizing players' achievements beyond postseason success. He emphasizes the event's role in unifying the sports community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:56 IST
Jon Hamm is set to host the 15th anniversary of the NFL Honors ceremony, solidifying its place as a hallmark of Super Bowl week. Initially finding its footing, the awards show now serves as a capstone to the season, celebrating players' accomplishments.

The Emmy-winning actor expressed enthusiasm about taking on this hosting opportunity, recalling his enjoyment of Alec Baldwin's inaugural role in 2012. Hamm, known for his versatile hosting skills, aims to maintain the ceremony's celebratory tone rather than break new comedic ground.

As a lifelong football fan, Hamm highlights the NFL Honors' growth into a significant event, uniting players and acknowledging individual achievements, whether or not they lead to the Super Bowl. The event, airing on NBC and NFL Network, offers attendees a moment of reflection and celebration ahead of the big game.

