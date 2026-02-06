Jon Hamm Headlines NFL Honors' 15th Anniversary with Flair

Jon Hamm is set to host the 15th anniversary of the NFL Honors ceremony, solidifying its place as a hallmark of Super Bowl week. Initially finding its footing, the awards show now serves as a capstone to the season, celebrating players' accomplishments.

The Emmy-winning actor expressed enthusiasm about taking on this hosting opportunity, recalling his enjoyment of Alec Baldwin's inaugural role in 2012. Hamm, known for his versatile hosting skills, aims to maintain the ceremony's celebratory tone rather than break new comedic ground.

As a lifelong football fan, Hamm highlights the NFL Honors' growth into a significant event, uniting players and acknowledging individual achievements, whether or not they lead to the Super Bowl. The event, airing on NBC and NFL Network, offers attendees a moment of reflection and celebration ahead of the big game.

(With inputs from agencies.)