India Dominates Final Day at BOXAM Elite International 2026

In the BOXAM Elite International 2026, India sends 12 boxers to the finals, eclipsing other nations. Sachin leads the men's charge, while Lovlina Borgohain and others shine in the women's division. India showcases depth in talent with assured performances, securing multiple medals including at least one gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:59 IST
India Dominates Final Day at BOXAM Elite International 2026
Sachin celebrates his BOXAM Elite 2026 SF bout win with coaches (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

On the final day of the BOXAM Elite International 2026, India is poised for a standout performance with 12 boxers advancing to the finals, more than any other nation. This includes eight women and four men, underscoring India's prominence in the competition.

Sachin has been a formidable force in the men's 60kg category, securing a resounding victory over England's Jack Dryden. Meanwhile, in the women's division, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain continues her impressive campaign by breezing past Wales' Rosie Eccles to reach the finals.

Indian boxers across all divisions have shown exceptional competence. In the women's 54kg, an all-Indian final between Preeti and Poonam guarantees a gold medal for India. Additionally, several Indian boxers have claimed bronze medals, highlighting the country's depth in talent and consistent international presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

