New Zealand Aims to Tackle Powerplay Woes Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash with Afghanistan

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has raised concerns over his team's performance during the powerplay in the recent T20I series against India. As they gear up for their T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Chennai, Santner is keenly aware of the need to tighten up with the ball in the early overs.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Santner noted the difficulty in curbing India's aggressive top order, highlighting that fast starts during the powerplay are pivotal in the World Cup. Santner expressed, "The initial overs are crucial, and early wickets can slow down the opposition's momentum," as reported by ICC.

Santner assured that the New Zealand squad is fully fit and prepared for the opening game against Afghanistan. He emphasized the importance of adapting to different pitch conditions, especially with diverse teams in Group D such as South Africa and Sri Lanka.

