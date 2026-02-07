Left Menu

India's Under-19 Triumph: Mhatre, Kundu Shine in Record Victory

India clinched their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title with a dominant performance against England. Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu were instrumental in the win and will be felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association. Strong performances secured a 100-run victory, showcased future batting talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:57 IST
Ajinkya Naik, the MCA president. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president, Ajinkya Naik, has commended Team India for their impressive victory in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. This victory marks India's record-extending sixth title, solidifying their dominance in youth cricket.

Key contributors from Mumbai, Ayush Mhatre, and Abhigyan Kundu, demonstrated formidable skills as they steered the team to success, with Mhatre captaining. Their performances will be celebrated by the MCA, and a request has been made to the Maharashtra government for their recognition at a state level.

During the final against England in Harare, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive innings of 175 runs off 80 balls were integral to India's 411/9 total. Despite a century from England's Caleb Falconer, India's bowlers contained the opposition, securing a 100-run win. Both Mhatre and Kundu played pivotal roles, with commendable statistics across the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

