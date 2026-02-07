India's Under-19 Triumph: Mhatre, Kundu Shine in Record Victory

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president, Ajinkya Naik, has commended Team India for their impressive victory in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. This victory marks India's record-extending sixth title, solidifying their dominance in youth cricket.

Key contributors from Mumbai, Ayush Mhatre, and Abhigyan Kundu, demonstrated formidable skills as they steered the team to success, with Mhatre captaining. Their performances will be celebrated by the MCA, and a request has been made to the Maharashtra government for their recognition at a state level.

During the final against England in Harare, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive innings of 175 runs off 80 balls were integral to India's 411/9 total. Despite a century from England's Caleb Falconer, India's bowlers contained the opposition, securing a 100-run win. Both Mhatre and Kundu played pivotal roles, with commendable statistics across the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)