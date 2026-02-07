Scotland Falls as Shepherd Dominates with Five-Wicket Haul

In a gripping cricket match, Scotland was bowled out for 147 runs in just 18.5 overs, with Romario Shepherd's five-wicket haul being the highlight of the game.

The match saw excellent bowling performances, with Jason Holder taking three wickets and Gudakesh Motie adding another to his name.

Richie Berrington stood out as Scotland's top scorer, contributing 42 runs before being caught by Joseph off Holder's delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)