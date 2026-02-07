Left Menu

Scotland Falls as Shepherd Dominates with Five-Wicket Haul

In a cricket match against Scotland, Romario Shepherd secured an impressive five-wicket haul, leading to Scotland being bowled out for 147 runs in 18.5 overs. Jason Holder also contributed with three crucial wickets, while Gudakesh Motie added another. Scotland's Richie Berrington top-scored with 42 runs.

Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:21 IST
In a gripping cricket match, Scotland was bowled out for 147 runs in just 18.5 overs, with Romario Shepherd's five-wicket haul being the highlight of the game.

The match saw excellent bowling performances, with Jason Holder taking three wickets and Gudakesh Motie adding another to his name.

Richie Berrington stood out as Scotland's top scorer, contributing 42 runs before being caught by Joseph off Holder's delivery.

