Left Menu

Iberian Peninsula Braces for Storm Marta Amid Devastating Weather Impact

Farmers in Spain are facing severe damage from torrential rains and high winds as Storm Marta approaches. Recent storms have wreaked havoc in Spain and Portugal, causing fatalities, evacuations, and significant financial losses in agriculture. Emergency services warn of worsening conditions as heavy rains, winds, and snow continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 02:08 IST
Iberian Peninsula Braces for Storm Marta Amid Devastating Weather Impact

Farmers across Spain have sounded the alarm as relentless rain and fierce winds submerged fields and inflicted millions of euros in damage to crops, with Storm Marta on the horizon. Both Spain and Portugal, already reeling from a series of recent storms, brace for more extreme weather conditions.

Tragic consequences have accompanied the storms, including the death of a snowplow driver and a drowning fatality in Portugal. Emergency services have reported a total of five deaths since Storm Leonardo arrived last week. In Spain's southern Andalusia, over 11,000 people have been evacuated, roads closed, and rail services disrupted, while Portugal's agriculture ministry estimates losses at 750 million euros.

The Spanish state weather agency AEMET has cautioned that Storm Marta will usher in snow, hazardous coastal conditions, and more rain. In a bid to ensure safety, an orange weather warning is issued, and a top-flight soccer match postponed. Local farmers face devastating crop damage, seeking government aid amidst natural catastrophe declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026