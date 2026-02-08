Iberian Peninsula Braces for Storm Marta Amid Devastating Weather Impact

Farmers across Spain have sounded the alarm as relentless rain and fierce winds submerged fields and inflicted millions of euros in damage to crops, with Storm Marta on the horizon. Both Spain and Portugal, already reeling from a series of recent storms, brace for more extreme weather conditions.

Tragic consequences have accompanied the storms, including the death of a snowplow driver and a drowning fatality in Portugal. Emergency services have reported a total of five deaths since Storm Leonardo arrived last week. In Spain's southern Andalusia, over 11,000 people have been evacuated, roads closed, and rail services disrupted, while Portugal's agriculture ministry estimates losses at 750 million euros.

The Spanish state weather agency AEMET has cautioned that Storm Marta will usher in snow, hazardous coastal conditions, and more rain. In a bid to ensure safety, an orange weather warning is issued, and a top-flight soccer match postponed. Local farmers face devastating crop damage, seeking government aid amidst natural catastrophe declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)