Italy Shines Bright on Opening Day of Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy began dramatically, with Italy snagging gold, silver, and bronze medals on day one. Notably, Switzerland's Franjo Von Allmen won the first gold. Italian speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida celebrated her birthday with a historic gold. The event featured notable performances, including those by Lindsey Vonn and Yuma Kagiyama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 08-02-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 09:45 IST
The 2026 Winter Olympics have started with a bang in Milan Cortina, Italy, as the host nation clinched a remarkable array of medals on the very first day. Switzerland's Franjo Von Allmen outshone competitors by securing the inaugural gold medal on Saturday. In a touching moment, Italian speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida marked her 35th birthday with a win in the 3,000 meters, earning Italy's first-ever gold in women's speedskating.

Alpine skiers Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris also stepped up for Italy, taking silver and bronze in the men's downhill. Meanwhile, legendary skier Lindsey Vonn impressed onlookers in her downhill training run, setting the stage for Sunday's women's events. In figure skating, Japan's Yuma Kagiyama stunned audiences, putting pressure on the defending U.S. champions.

Amid these athletic feats, notable observers like U.S. Vice President JD Vance and influencer Jake Paul enjoyed the U.S women's hockey triumph over Finland. Additionally, Japan celebrated further with Kira Kimura and Ryoma Kimata securing gold and silver in men's snowboarding big air.

