Italy's Rugby Renaissance: Overcoming Odds in Six Nations

Italy's rugby team made a striking start to their Six Nations campaign, defeating Scotland 18-15 in adverse weather conditions. Coach Gonzalo Quesada emphasized the team's newly found maturity, highlighting standout performances despite injuries. With Ireland up next, the focus remains on sustaining consistency and momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's rugby team kicked off their Six Nations campaign with a promising 18-15 victory against Scotland at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. The match, played in challenging weather conditions, showcased their newfound maturity, a development hailed by coach Gonzalo Quesada.

Despite missing several key players, the Italian team demonstrated resilience and skill, with solid scrums and impressive defense playing pivotal roles. Coach Quesada praised the squad's composure and highlighted the performances of less frequent players who stepped up.

As Italy prepares to face Ireland next, Quesada and captain Michele Lamoro stress the importance of maintaining form and keeping expectations realistic. Both leaders emphasize the need to build on this morale boost, recognizing the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

