Young Cricket Champs: India's U-19 Team Celebrated
The Indian U-19 cricket team returned home to a hero's welcome after winning the World Cup in Harare, Zimbabwe, by defeating England by 100 runs. Led by Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, they secured India's sixth title, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament. A felicitation ceremony is planned by BCCI.
The victorious Indian U-19 cricket team returned home to a grand reception after clinching the World Cup in Harare, Zimbabwe. The team defeated England by a comprehensive margin of 100 runs, marking India's record sixth title in this category.
Led by Ayush Mhatre, with a brilliant 175-run innings from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India posted an impressive score of 411/9. They then restricted England to 311 all out in just over 40 overs. The team remained undefeated throughout the tournament, showcasing exceptional talent and determination.
Skipper Mhatre and opener Sooryavanshi received a warm welcome at Mumbai airport amid cheering fans and proud family members. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward for the team and is planning a felicitation ceremony to honor their achievement.
