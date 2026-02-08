Kerala's Proud Performance in Santosh Trophy
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, lauded the state football team for their commendable performance as runners-up in the Santosh Trophy. Despite losing in extra time to the Services team, Kerala's fighting spirit was celebrated, signaling a positive outlook for the state's sports sector.
The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, extended his congratulations to the state's football team for their remarkable effort in the Santosh Trophy, cementing a runner-up finish.
In a heartfelt Facebook post, Vijayan acknowledged the team's admirable fighting spirit, highlighting how their performance has made the entire state proud, despite the narrow loss to the Services team with a decisive goal scored in the second half of extra time.
Vijayan expressed optimism about the future of Kerala's sports sector, emphasizing the hope and potential this spirited display brings for upcoming challenges.