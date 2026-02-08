Left Menu

Controversial Land Policy Shake-Up: Israel's West Bank Decisions

Israel's security cabinet approved measures easing land purchases for settlers in the West Bank while expanding Israeli authority over Palestinians. These decisions, viewed by the Palestinian President as annexation, precede Netanyahu's meeting with Trump. Meanwhile, Israel disputes a UN advisory opinion declaring its settlements illegal.

Updated: 08-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:01 IST
  • Israel

In a significant policy shift, Israel's security cabinet has sanctioned steps to facilitate land purchases by settlers in the West Bank, according to reports by Ynet and Haaretz.

The measures, which are seen as controversial, also grant Israeli authorities enhanced powers over Palestinians in regions under limited self-rule.

Despite condemnation from Palestinian leaders, these moves come on the eve of PM Netanyahu's crucial talks with US President Trump, against the backdrop of ongoing settlement expansions.

