Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Elections: A Test After Tragedy

The recent elections in Maharashtra for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis witnessed a voter turnout of 68.28%, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). Parbhani district led with 74.89% voters, while Ratnagiri lagged at 55.79%.

Voting took place in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur, electing 731 members from 2,624 candidates. The elections, originally set for February 5, were postponed due to the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, leading to three days of state mourning.

The February 9 results are expected to test the unity and future course of the Nationalist Congress Party, as its factions contested collaboratively in their traditional western Maharashtra strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)