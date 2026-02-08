Left Menu

Epic Showdown: India vs Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers

The Davis Cup Qualifiers between India and Netherlands culminated in a decisive final singles match. Despite Sumit Nagal’s opening win, he was later defeated by Jesper de Jong, tying the series 2-2. The spotlight shifts to Dhakshineswar Suresh in the crucial fifth rubber, following his doubles win alongside Yuki Bhambri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:52 IST
The Davis Cup Qualifiers tie between India and the Netherlands reached a dramatic climax as both teams stood at an even 2-2 after Sumit Nagal's defeat in reverse singles to Jesper de Jong. The match's intensity was heightened by Nagal's initial one-set lead, only to be overturned in a three-hour battle.

Captain Rohit Rajpal's tactical maneuver brought Dhakshineswar Suresh into play alongside Yuki Bhambri, their efforts clinching a pivotal doubles victory. Despite challenges, they emerged victorious against David Pel and Sander Arends, gaining a fleeting advantage in the tournament.

Now, all eyes are on Dhakshineswar Suresh as he faces Guy de Ouden in the crucial fifth singles rubber. With much at stake, Suresh aims to replicate his previous success against de Jong, taking India closer to victory in this tightly contested cup tie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

