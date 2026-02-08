Epic Showdown: India vs Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers

The Davis Cup Qualifiers tie between India and the Netherlands reached a dramatic climax as both teams stood at an even 2-2 after Sumit Nagal's defeat in reverse singles to Jesper de Jong. The match's intensity was heightened by Nagal's initial one-set lead, only to be overturned in a three-hour battle.

Captain Rohit Rajpal's tactical maneuver brought Dhakshineswar Suresh into play alongside Yuki Bhambri, their efforts clinching a pivotal doubles victory. Despite challenges, they emerged victorious against David Pel and Sander Arends, gaining a fleeting advantage in the tournament.

Now, all eyes are on Dhakshineswar Suresh as he faces Guy de Ouden in the crucial fifth singles rubber. With much at stake, Suresh aims to replicate his previous success against de Jong, taking India closer to victory in this tightly contested cup tie.

(With inputs from agencies.)