Ireland vs Sri Lanka: Cricket Score Breakdown

Ireland faced a challenging match against Sri Lanka, scoring 143 runs in 19.5 overs. Key contributions came from Ross Adair and Harry Tector. Sri Lanka's bowlers, including Wanindu Hasaranga, were formidable, securing wickets effectively. The match highlighted a tough competition with Sri Lankan bowlers dominating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 08-02-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 23:22 IST
Ireland's cricket team faced a formidable Sri Lankan side, culminating in a score of 143 runs across 19.5 overs. Ross Adair and Harry Tector stood out amid a challenging game, contributing 34 and 40 runs respectively.

Sri Lanka's bowling lineup led by Wanindu Hasaranga was particularly effective, with Hasaranga himself taking three significant wickets. The Sri Lankan bowlers in general displayed impressive skill, effectively dismantling Ireland's batting order.

Despite Ireland's efforts, wickets fell regularly with minimal intervals, underscoring Sri Lanka's dominance throughout the match. This clash served as a testament to both teams' intense competitive spirit on the field.

