India score 161 for 9 against USA in T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:58 IST
India score 161 for 9 against USA in T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Push for Rail Connectivity: Modernizing Transport Links
Ritu Tawde Set to Break Decades-Long Shiv Sena Hold on Mumbai Mayoral Post
RSS has come to fulfil, not destroy, says Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat while referring to Biblical verse at Mumbai programme.
'Hindu' is not a noun, but an adjective: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Mumbai programme.
ICG Busts Oil Smuggling Racket in Major Sea-Air Operation off Mumbai