Kiwi Bowlers Gear Up for T20 World Cup Challenge

New Zealand cricket captain Mitchell Santner discussed the strategy of his fast bowling unit for the T20 World Cup. Despite losing a series against India, they gained valuable insights on tackling power plays. The team includes prominent pacers and aims to leverage swing and bounce to restrict opposition batters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:59 IST
New Zealand's cricket team is gearing up for the T20 World Cup, with captain Mitchell Santner placing his faith in the variety of their fast bowling attack. Santner believes that controlling the flow of runs during critical phases, like the Power Play and death overs, is essential to their success in the tournament.

The team includes seasoned bowlers like Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy, along with all-rounder James Neesham. Santner emphasized the importance of swing and bounce, especially in India, stating that each bowler brings unique strengths that can be matched strategically against opponents.

Reflecting on their recent series against India, which they lost 1-4, Santner noted the lessons learned, particularly in tackling aggressive power play strategies. As New Zealand prepares for a match against Afghanistan, he highlighted the pivotal role of openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen in making explosive starts.

