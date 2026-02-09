Italy's Debut in T20 World Cup: A Clash Against Scotland

In an exciting turn of events at Eden Gardens on Monday, Italy's cricket team, under the leadership of skipper Wayne Madsen, opted to bowl first in their T20 World Cup debut against Scotland.

Madsen expressed confidence in his squad's ability, encouraging them to embrace and enjoy the international stage. Meanwhile, their opponents, headed by captain Richie Berrington, sought to correct their course following an earlier defeat by the West Indies by bringing Brad Wheal into their lineup.

The match sees Italy entering the World Cup as newcomers, with Madsen and his teammates eager to make a mark, while Scotland aims to capitalize on experience to secure a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)