LIV Golf and UNHCR Expand Sport Partnership to Support Refugees Through Golf

LIV Golf and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, brought together leaders from the private sector and the world of sport this week to build on their growing partnership aimed at improving the lives of forcibly displaced and vulnerable people through sport, including golf.

Held at the Hilton Riyadh alongside the ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh event, the gathering highlighted the increasing role global sporting platforms can play in creating meaningful opportunities for refugees and host communities.

Titled “From the sidelines to the world’s biggest sporting spaces, connecting refugees and vulnerable communities to international sport events,” the event focused on linking grassroots and community sport programmes with the visibility and reach of major international sporting events.

Sport as a Pathway to Inclusion and Opportunity

Speakers emphasized that sport is not only recreation but also a powerful tool for protection, healing, and resilience for people forced to flee their homes.

The partnership between LIV Golf and UNHCR is exploring how golf — traditionally seen as an elite sport — can be introduced in refugee settings to strengthen:

Well-being and mental health

Social cohesion within communities

Youth development and confidence

Long-term resilience and inclusion

The event reinforced how sport can connect displaced communities with wider society and international sporting spaces.

LIV Golf Joins Global Sport for Refugee Coalition

The gathering builds on a landmark announcement made in December 2025 during the Global Refugee Forum, the world’s largest international meeting on refugee issues.

At that forum, LIV Golf became the first golf organization to join the Sport for Refugee Coalition, a movement of more than 140 organizations working to advance refugee inclusion and protection through sport.

This step positioned LIV Golf as a pioneer in bringing golf into humanitarian and displacement contexts.

First-Ever “Golf for Protection” Toolkit Under Development

LIV Golf, UNHCR, and partners are currently developing the world’s first Golf for Protection toolkit, designed to provide training and resources that enable displaced people and host communities to access and learn the sport.

The toolkit aims to support programmes that help refugee youth build skills, confidence, and hope through structured sport activities.

This initiative represents an innovative approach to using golf as a tool for community resilience and personal development.

LIV Golf: Golf Can Be Transformative for Refugees

Jake Jones, Senior Vice President for Impact & Sustainability at LIV Golf, said the partnership has already demonstrated the game’s potential to make a real difference.

“Over the past year, our partnership with UNHCR has demonstrated that golf and golf values can be a transformative tool for improving the lives of refugees,” Mr Jones said.

“By becoming the first golf partner to join the Sport for Refugee Coalition and collaboratively producing the Golf for Protection toolkit, LIV Golf and UNHCR are pioneering the introduction of the game in refugee settings to foster well-being, social cohesion and community resilience.”

He added that LIV Golf looks forward to continuing the collaboration for years to come.

UNHCR: Sport Offers Hope, Dignity and Healing

Dr. Nadjia Hafsa, UNHCR Deputy Representative to the GCC Countries, said sport provides much more than physical activity for displaced communities.

“For refugees, sport can provide more than physical activity, it can offer healing, stability, dignity and hope,” she said.

“Our work with LIV Golf is already demonstrating how sport can help forcibly displaced youth regain a sense of normalcy and rebuild their futures.”

She praised LIV Golf’s commitment to ensuring refugee voices and talents are represented on international sporting platforms.

“Together, we are helping ensure that no one is left on the sidelines,” Dr Hafsa said.

Building a Future Where Refugees Are Not Left Behind

The Riyadh gathering showcased how sport can serve as a bridge between displaced communities and global audiences, opening doors for inclusion, protection, and brighter futures.

As LIV Golf and UNHCR continue expanding their partnership, the initiative reflects a broader movement to ensure refugees and vulnerable communities are connected not only to safety, but also to opportunity, belonging, and hope.